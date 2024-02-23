TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

TRST stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,615.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,379 shares of company stock worth $66,323. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

