Truist Financial Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $60.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

