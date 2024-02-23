Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

TROX opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

