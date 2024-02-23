Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,112 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Tronox worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

