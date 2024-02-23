Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 201,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

