Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
TRT stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.93. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.