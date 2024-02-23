Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRT stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.93. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the second quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

