Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
Several research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
TCN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
