Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCN

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,874,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.