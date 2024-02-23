Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.82 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

