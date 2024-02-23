Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.