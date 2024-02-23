Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.
NYSE OI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
