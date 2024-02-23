Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.