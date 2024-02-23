Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 57,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average volume of 48,531 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.54. 4,655,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.