Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $98.00 at BTIG Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,531 shares of company stock worth $2,169,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

