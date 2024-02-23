Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,320,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

