Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $84.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NYSE TKR opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

