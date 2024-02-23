Tidewater (TDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TDW stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tidewater by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

