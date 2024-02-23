The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $201.38 Average PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $222.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $223.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

