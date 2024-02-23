The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $320.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $321.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

