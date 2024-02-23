The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $145.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

