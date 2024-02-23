The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Buys 13,751 Shares

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,263.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,263,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,272,780.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marygold Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

Marygold Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.