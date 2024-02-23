The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Buys 13,751 Shares

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,263.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,263,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,272,780.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marygold Companies Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
Marygold Companies Company Profile
