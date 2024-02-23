The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $371.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.08.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.