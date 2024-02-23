The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $256.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.