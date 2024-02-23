The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $124.71.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.