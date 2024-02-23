The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 6,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $123.71.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

