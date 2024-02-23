The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.38 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.