The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Allstate stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.28. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Allstate by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

