Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.3 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $1,758,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

