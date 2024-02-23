Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

