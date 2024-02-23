Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 7,515 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $178.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

