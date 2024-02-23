Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

TER opened at $102.48 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teradyne by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,121,000 after acquiring an additional 518,776 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

