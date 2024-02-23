Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.
Tenaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Tenaris Stock Up 0.1 %
TS stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $36.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaris
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.