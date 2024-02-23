Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Tenaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.1 %

TS stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

