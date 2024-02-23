Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 12,329 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90.

On Thursday, January 18th, Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

