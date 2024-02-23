TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTI. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

FTI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. 464,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

