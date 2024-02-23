TD Securities Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00. Insiders acquired a total of 194,200 shares of company stock worth $1,025,848 over the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
