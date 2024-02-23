Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $98.35 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

