Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,336,000 after buying an additional 1,068,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 127,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 609,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.71. 4,509,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,412,027. The firm has a market cap of $667.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

