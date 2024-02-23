T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.