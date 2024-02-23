Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $11,983,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $404.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $406.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

