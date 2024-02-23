Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $285.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $286.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.