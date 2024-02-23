Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 157,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 448,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 31.2% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.