Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in American International Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

