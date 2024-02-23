Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

