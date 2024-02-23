Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sabre by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

