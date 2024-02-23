Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

