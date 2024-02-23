Syntax Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEM opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.