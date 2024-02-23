Syntax Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $222.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.91. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

