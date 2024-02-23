Syntax Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $272.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

