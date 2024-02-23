Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

