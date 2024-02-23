Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY opened at $774.88 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $650.80 and a 200-day moving average of $599.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $735.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

