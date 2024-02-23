Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

PHM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.