Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,275,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

